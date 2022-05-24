Ollie Fay (Reaves) Graham, Nov. 19, 1943 – May 9, 2022

Ollie Fay (Reaves) Graham went home to be with her Lord at the age of 78. She was born Nov. 19, 1943, in Porum, Oklahoma, and died at her home in Tehachapi, California, on May 9, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Graham; daughter, Phyllis Graham; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Graham; father, William (Bill)Reaves; mother, Julie Bell Reaves; and multiple siblings.
She is survived by her brother, Chester Reaves, and wife, Carolyn; daughter, Edwina Hubbell, and husband, Russell; sons, Scott Graham, and wife, Angel, Jerry Graham, and wife, Joanne; daughter, Charity Bartel, and husband, Benjamin. She often bragged of her twenty-three grandchildren and thirty-five great-grandchildren.
Ollie met the love of her life, George Graham, at the Rosedale Church of the Nazarene in the summer of 1962. They were soon married on March 28, 1963.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly.
Along with her husband, George, they raised their family in Tehachapi, California, where they were members of the Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene.
She was devoted to the care of her family and served her God through multiple ministries in the Church and the community. She was loved and respected by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service was held at Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene, 19016 Highline Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561, on May 17, 2022, at 10 a.m., and was followed by the Graveside Service at Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Eastside, 1201 Burnett Road, Tehachapi, California.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
