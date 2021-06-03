Orlando Heath, Feb. 23, 1969-May 20, 2021

Orlando Heath, 52, was born Feb. 23, 1969, in Bakersfield, Calif. to Don and Otilia Heath. He joined the Army after graduating in 1987. He worked for BNSF Railroad, studied theology with Rockhill Brotherhood and later started his own landscaping business. Orlando’s personality was bigger than life. He loved to put a smile on your face or make you laugh. He was such a jokester and prankster. Everyone he met became a friend for life. He loved the outdoors, reading his Bible, writing poetry, drawing, being with family and friends and playing his guitar while his granddaughter danced.
He is survived by Briaunna Hoffman (daughter), of Sonoma, Calif., Skylar (son), Savannah (daughter), of Tehachapi, Calif. and three granddaughters. Brothers, John (Lily) of HI, Donald of Palmdale, and George (Torey) of Tehachapi. Sisters, Rosemary (Genaro) Garcia of HI, Patricia (Mike) LaPorta of Tehachapi, and Cheryl (Bob) Rodriguez of Arvin, Calif. Also, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many close family friends.
He is preceded in death by parents, Donald and Otilia Heath, and niece Marina Garcia.
Special thanks to Lisa (RN) with Hoffman Hospice.
A Potluck Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Brite Lake, 22902 Banducci Road, Tehachapi, Calif., from noon to 5 p.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
