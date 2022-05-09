It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Oscar Antonio Ledesma. On April 24, 2022, Oscar passed away after a long battle with his terminal illness.
Oscar was proceeded in death by his father, Blas Ledesma. He is survived by his mom, Lupe; wife, Alma; brother, Mario; and his children, Clauthia, Natalie, Savanna, Scarlett and grandchildren.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
