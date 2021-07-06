Patricia Clay, 1930-2021

Patricia Clay, also know by “Grammie,” passed onto the next life on June 22, 2021. Pat was born in Redondo Beach, Calif., on Sept. 25, 1930. Being born a year after The Great Depression began, were trying times; however, her father worked hard, instilling in young Patsy a strong work ethic, which enabled her to become a successful working professional as an adult.
In 1941 she and her family moved to Glendale, Calif. In 1950, Pat and her husband James “Jimmy” Clay bought their first house in the Glendale Hills. In this home Jim and Pat raised their three wonderful daughters, Linda, Nancy and Sandy. For the next 56 years this home would be the family hub for holidays, birthdays, weddings and summer pool days. Their home was welcome to all and often their children and grandchildren would bring friends over to play and swim, always welcome with open arms.
While Jim led a successful career in the film industry, Pat, armed with her childhood work ethic, began work for the County of Los Angeles Tax Assessors office. During a time uncommon for working woman, Pat climbed the business professions ladder, retiring as the chief of the Division of Appeals.
In 1996, Jim and Pat, enjoying the fruits of their labors, retired, moving to Lake Arrowhead, Calif, while also owning a home in Palm Desert, Calif. In 2011 they moved to Tehachapi, buying their Ranch in Bear Valley.
In 2016, Jim left this life and Pat continued to live on the Ranch until 2019 when she moved to Draper, Utah. She will be buried next to the love of her life, Jimmy, at Forest Lawn Los Angeles. Patricia is survived by her three daughters, nine grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Grammie lived her life in service of her posterity. Each one of their homes were furnished with a complete play room designed specifically for the grandkids to include pool tables, video games, candy dishes and much more. She may have left this world but her love, legacy and memory will live on in those she lived for.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.