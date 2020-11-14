Patricia Jean Wood, April 19, 1948-Nov. 10, 2020

Patricia Jean Wood was born in Michigan on April 19, 1948. Throughout her life, she has lived in Minnesota, Oregon and California. She passed away on Nov. 10, 2020.
Jean enjoyed kayaking in Minnesota, and skiing in June, Mammoth and Squaw. She tried snowboarding at the Granlibakken in Tahoe. Her junior high marching band performed at Lambeau Field during the Bart Starr days. (She was a lifelong Packer fan until she heard Aaron Rodgers was an atheist; that was the end of that!)
Jean camped on Mt. Shasta and trout fished the High Sierras. She also camped in British Columbia and got caught in a three-foot blizzard in Calgary on her honeymoon. Jean drove the Overseas Highway to go sailing in Key West and rode in a fighter jet on her 60th birthday.
Jean was a model and mentored the young ones she escorted to New York City for shows, and taught tap and ballet dance to all the Glennville kids. She had way too much fun at the 1984 U.S. Festival (and there are pictures to prove it), but she didn't just go to concerts; she was a concert. She played guitar, bass, piano, flute and the ukulele. She achieved a Taekwondo brown belt and taught herself stained and fused glass and how to make elderberry blossom champagne. She also gave back to society and her community with nearly 40 years in the medical field including working with Dr. Einstein at Memorial Hospital.
Jean's life was a full life well lived and now her life and health have been restored by the Lord! She will be forever missed by her husband of 42 years, William, and she is survived by her sister, Barb, and niece, Debbie, in Wisconsin; her nephew, John, in Texas; and brother-in-law, John, in New Jersey. You may leave condolences at bashamfuneralcare.com.
Please hug your loved ones and hold them close.
