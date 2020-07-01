Patricia "Pat" Madden-Fahey, Nov. 25, 1943 - April 25, 2020

Patricia “Pat” Madden-Fahey, 76, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, in Northridge, Calif. Pat was born Nov. 25, 1943, in Great Falls, Mont., to Morley and Mildred (McKinlay) Madden.
She spent her younger years on the Great Plains of Carter, Mont., living on the wheat farm that her grandparents and great-grandmother homesteaded. After her father returned home from World War ll, the family moved to Van Nuys, Calif., where Pat lived most of her life. She attended St. Elizabeth’s Parish School and Bishop Alemany High School, where she enjoyed fencing, photography, and was in the Latin Club.
On May 26, 1962, Pat was married to Michael Robert Cullen. They had four children: Christopher, Peter, Timothy and Amy. Pat helped support the family while her husband went to graduate school. After their divorce, Pat began what would become a 24-year career in banking, employed by Crocker, Wells Fargo and First Interstate banks. She was an industrious worker, teaching teller classes, and repairing ATM machines on weekends. Through her ambition, dedication and perseverance, Pat worked her way up from bank teller to assistant vice president.
Pat returned to school at age 50 and at 55, earned a law degree from University of La Verne. She began a practice in immigration law and as a passionate and an altruistic lawyer often worked pro bono. Her close associates coined her “The Mother Teresa of immigration attorneys.”
Even in her personal life, Pat had a special place in her heart for those in need and less fortunate. She lovingly opened her home during holiday gatherings and helped struggling friends get back on their feet. Pat adored all animals, and although she lived in the city, kept chickens, geese, rabbits, goats, and doves, along with her dogs and cats. She loved her grandchildren, gardening, her pond, baking chocolate chip cookies, collecting stained glass windows, and thrift shopping. Despite her fear of heights, Pat became a member of the Beach Arrow Club and flew an airplane solo. She was an avid reader and reveled in a good story.
On June 24, 2006 Pat was married to Kimble Fahey. Together with their son, Leo, they lived in Acton, Calif. They later settled in Tehachapi, Calif., where Pat spent her last decade enjoying life on their ranch. She will be sorely missed by her family and by all who knew her wry humor, friendship and generosity.
Pat is survived by her husband, Kimble Fahey; her children, Christopher (Olga) Cullen, Peter (Jill) Cullen, Tim (Patti) Cullen, Amy (Daniel Lederer) Cullen and Leonidas Fahey; 14 grandchildren, Billy, Dani, Kristy, Lida, Ashley, Susanna, Jesse, Raven, Katie, Jennifer, Gem, Katya, Sofia, and Ruby; one great grandchild, Mathew; her sister, Nancy Walther; her mother-in-law, Shirley Kramer; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Pat was laid to rest at San Fernando Mission Cemetery alongside her beloved grandmother. A memorial service date will be announced in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Immigration Advocates Network.
Condolences can be shared at: http://www.tributes.com/obituary/show/Patricia-Madden-Fahey-108488876
