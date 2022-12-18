Patricia Young, Dec. 11, 1934 – Dec. 7, 2022

The matriarch of our family passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at home. Known by mom, grandma, grams, potta, and Pat. She was born Dec. 11, 1934, to Sam and Josephine Lindeboom in Bellflower, Calif.
She graduated from Tehachapi High School in June 1952. Shortly after she married the love of her life, Elmer Young on June 14, 1952. They moved to Oxnard a week after the 1952 Tehachapi earthquake, something she would never forget, and started and completed their family with two daughters. They spent 15 years in Oxnard.
In 1967 they returned to Keene/Tehachapi where both spent the rest of their lives. They spent 57 years living and loving each other and the ranch life they created together. Upon Elmer's passing, Pat continued living in the country on the property they both loved. Gardening and animals were her true passions, and both were beautifully represented on her property.
Pat retired from the United States Post Office in 1997, after 25 years of service.
She is survived by daughters, Janet Young, and Joyce Davies, and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Dennis Fitzjerrell, Julie Segundo, and husband, Edgar; and great-grandchildren, Ryan Sanchez, Haley Fitzjerrell, Zachary, Addison and Abigail Segundo.
She taught us the meaning of hard work and determination. She left her mark on this world and will be deeply missed. Per her request, no services will be held. The family asks anyone wishing to donate, please make it to any animal rescue organization.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
