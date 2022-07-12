Patrick Christopher Bowman, March 24, 1968 – July 1, 2022

Patrick Christopher Bowman, 54, passed in Lake Isabella, Calif., with his fiancée, Desiree Pearman, by his side.
Patrick is survived by his fiancée, Desiree Pearman; his mother, Janet Smith; stepdad, Paul Smith; sister, Sandra Bowman; daughters, Jaicy Brooks Bowman Villa, and Emily Ann Michele Bowman; grandsons, Soloman (5), and Samuel (3); and his dear friends, Greg Chapman, and Lucas Williams.
Patrick was larger than life, loved by all who knew him, and a helper to anyone in need. Dezi treasured the nine years they had together and is looking forward to seeing him floating down the beautiful Kern River that he loved so much.
We will miss his hilarious antics and humor as he enjoyed life to the fullest. We are all heartbroken by his passing. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
