Patrick James "Mike" Moreno of Bear Valley Springs, Calif., succumbed to his battle with cancer on Jan. 25, 2022. He has left behind two daughters, Samantha, 37, and Reyelle, 7.
Mike was an accomplished artist who was widely recognized and known for his lifesize wood sculptures. He had a following of many local art collectors and his work was in high demand. His artistic talents didn't stop there. Friends and family knew of his musical abilities and would frequently gather to hear him play through his repetoire of rock, country, and alternative tunes on his most prized possession — his acoustical guitar.
Everyone who was lucky enough to know him would say his trademarks were kindness, generosity and willingness to help people. Although his physical presence is missed terribly, he will live forever in the hearts and memories of those who loved him.
