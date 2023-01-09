Patrick Lee Baggett, Sept. 17, 1956 – Jan. 3, 2023

Patrick Lee Baggett, 66, of Tehachapi, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023. Patrick was born on Sept. 17, 1956, in Glendale, Calif. to James David Baggett and Betty Lou Lee.
Patrick grew up in the Valley where he learned his trade as a glazier. He used those skills to open his own window business in Fresno, Calif. He later closed his business and ventured his way to Tehachapi, Calif. where he met his wife, Theresa Baggett. Patrick worked with the city of Tehachapi where he made many friends.
Patrick had a passion for fishing and traveling. Oldies always brought a smile to his face. Patrick was always happy to be “stuck” with the girls, taking them to the casino, the beach, or just out for a ride to anywhere. Patrick had a love for food, and he would try things at every restaurant he could. He loved his Chi Chi’s pizza and any taco truck he could find. He loved taking family trips, boating, camping, or fishing and welcomed anyone who wanted to come.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father, James David Baggett; his mother, Betty Lou Lee; and his brother, Timothy John Baggett. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Baggett; sons, Jonathan Baggett, and Preston Baggett; daughters, Ashley Spalliero; son, Vito Spalliero; daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Colton Wilson; grandchildren, Trinity, Paisley, Jade, Lane, Wyatt, and Slate; mother-in-law, Shirley Embry; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Merlin Reed; brother and sister-in-law, Jim, and Ronnie Baggett; sister-in-law, Maryann Baggett; brother-in-law, Steve Grumbles; sister-in-law, Kathi Casaus; and brother-in-law, and wife, Troy and Alisa Grumbles.
All who loved and laughed with Patrick are invited to a memorial service held in his honor on Jan. 21, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. in Tehachapi, California.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
