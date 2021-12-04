Paul Eugene Duke, Jan. 26, 1960 – Nov. 14, 2021

Paul Eugene Duke, 61, passed away in his home Sunday evening Nov. 14, 2021. Paul was a resident of Tehachapi, Calif., for 32 years.
Paul was raised by his loving parents Olga and Gene Duke, with his brother Dan in Bakersfield Calif. Growing up he participated with Boy Scouts, and swimming was the sport he was involved with through junior college. He enjoyed annual family vacations to Yosemite.
He always had an interest in aviation and everything mechanical, which led him to a fulfilling career in aerospace and motorcycles. Paul worked for Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, numerous motorcycle shops, and finally Loyd's Aviation as maintenance manager to round out his career.
Paul married the “Girl of His Dreams,” Kristine, in 1989. Paul lived in a lovely home on a hill with his wife in Tehachapi, Calif., and the two were happily married for 32 years. There Paul and Kristine raised their two children, Amanda and Jeremy. Paul was always involved with his children’s sports, school and church activities. Paul was also a two-time cancer survivor.
Paul was a valued member of the Knights of Columbus and Tehachapi High School Robotics Team. Paul had a long membership with the Knights and arrived at the rank of Grand Knight. He was the master tri-tip cook for the Knights. Paul was very involved with the Robotics Team where he served as a mentor for more than 10 years. He loved dirt bike riding and had many outings with his family and the Jackrabbits Dirt Bike Club. Paul was an avid golf lover and would play annual Father’s Day Golf with his brother Dan.
Paul’s legacy lives on through his wife Kristine, two children, Amanda and Jeremy, his brother, Dan Duke, and close family members in Australia.
Paul was passionate about his family, faith and of course world problems. He is loved for all these things and more. Paul will be dearly missed.
The family would appreciate donations to the Knights of Columbus, and the Tehachapi High School Robotics Team.
Paul’s Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Malachy's Church in Tehachapi, Calif., on Dec. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Tehachapi West Cemetery.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.