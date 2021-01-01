Paul Gregory Neyer, 1955-2020

In loving memory of Paul Gregory Neyer, who went to be with his Lord Jesus on Dec. 19, 2020. Paul was born in 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Alfred and Margie Neyer. He moved to Tehachapi in 2006. He met his wife, Laura Bradford Neyer, in Sacramento and they married in March of 1980.
Paul is survived by his wife of 40 years, Laura; his two sons, Joseph and Daniel; his daughters, Sarah (Mike), and Joy (Eric); and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Richard Benson; nephews, David Benson of Tehachapi, Calif., and Richie Benson of Arizona; brother, Jim Neyer and wife Carol, daughter, Valerie of San Diego.
He earned a BS degree in marketing at San Jose State University that served him well throughout his career.
Paul loved to work in his garden, studying theology and the Lakers. Most of all he loved his children and grandchildren, Amberly, Vincent, Emma and Ryan.
A memorial service was held in the garden he lovingly tended in his backyard.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends who knew him from Tehachapi.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
