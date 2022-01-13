With heavy hearts we announce the passing of former longtime Tehachapi resident Phillip Gerard Moreau at the age of 70. Originally from New Orleans, La., he moved to the Tehachapi area. A gifted hair stylist and mason, he opened Styles by Phil, which became a popular, successful salon for many years. His brick work can be seen throughout the Tehachapi area. Without a doubt he was the most creative stylist and mason in the community.
He married his second wife, a stunning beauty named Cynthia, welcoming Cynthia's three lovely daughters, and merging them with his children from his first marriage. He was a very engaging, charming man with seemingly limitless energy and a strong work ethic who worked hard providing for his family.
Phil developed an instructional video for Conair on the use of hair clippers, thus creating his Clipper King persona. As a traveling educator for Conair, he would merge his passion for his work with the art of presentation at many national hair care shows. He was truly a master of his craft. Also a master brick layer, he spent countless hours on masonry projects both at his homes and for others. His work is identified by its immense scale and artistry. His work is unmistakable and will be enjoyed for many years to come.
With their daughters growing up to embark on their chosen paths, Cynthia decided to pursue a career in the field of culinary arts. Relocating to Las Vegas, Cynthia entered her new occupational field while Phil continued his stylist career as a high-end stylist at the Palazzo Hotel at the Venetian Resort.
Those who enjoyed his work here were astonished to see what he had become while in Vegas. He had just finished some beautiful stonework in front of their house earlier this year. His sense of humor, warm smile and genuine love for his family, Cynthia’s family, and their collective grandchildren will be truly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.