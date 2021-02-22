Phillip Ray Martin II, 1980-2021

Phillip Ray Martin II left to be with our Lord on Feb. 5, 2021. He was born Dec. 16, 1980, in Coalinga, Calif., to Becky and Phillip Martin. Phillip was born with a congenital heart defect. His fight was a daily one that he fought with dignity and bravery. He never questioned "Why me?" Instead, he was the strong one for everyone around him. He worked for over 10 years with the LA County Waterworks Dept. in Lancaster, Calif. There he had many caring friends and coworkers. Thank you.
Phillip's main passion in life was being a dad. He cherished every moment he had with his children, Trevor, Paige and Skye. Playing video games or watching movies, doing crafts or trying to get them to try a new dish he had cooked up. He enjoyed all kinds of music, from Frank Sinatra to rap to country. He also had a passion for old classic cars. He could spot one coming down the street from a mile away. He loved going to car shows and collecting Low Rider magazines.
Phillip is survived by his three children, Trevor Shine, Paige Joey and Skye Parker Marie; his mother, Becky Martin, and stepfather, Eddie Contreras; sister, Michelle Ortiz; father Phillip and Thelma Martin; nephews Gabriel, Gavin and Rylan; nieces Kayleigh and Amaya; his girlfriend, Jaqueline Larios, and her daughter, Victoria; maternal grandparents, Robert and Altie Jimenez; and paternal grandparents, Elwood and Sue Martin. Numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Phillip was preceded in death by his younger brother, Robert Joseph Martin, and his son, Chase Stylz Martin. Together at last.
The family would like to thank their wonderful family for all the love, support and prayers that they continually give. To our extended family of friends and coworkers at Albertsons and LACWD. God bless you all and thank you.
Your Spirit,
I know no matter what, You will always be with me,
When life separates us, I will know it is only your soul saying goodbye to your body,
but your spirit will be with me always.
When I see a bird chirping on a nearby branch, I will know it is you singing to me.
When a butterfly brushes gently by me so carefreely, I know it is you assuring me you are free from pain.
When the gentle fragrance of a flower catches my attention, I will know it is you,
reminding me to appreciate the simple things in life.
When the sun shining through my window awakens me, I will feel the warmth of your love.
When I hear the rain pitter patter against my windowsill, I will hear your words of wisdom.
And remember what you taught me so well, that without rain trees cannot grow, without rain
flowers cannot bloom.
Without life's challenges, I cannot grow strong.
When I look out to the sea, I will think of your endless love for your family.
When I think of mountains, their majesty and magnificence, I will think of your courage.
No matter where I am, your spirit will be beside me.
For I know no matter what, You will be with me.
By Tram-Tiara T. Von Reichenbach
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
