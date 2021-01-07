Phydith Robert Brown, Jan. 10, 1940 - Aug. 2, 2020

Phydith Robert Brown was joined with the Lord on Aug. 2, 2020, at his home in Ridgecrest, Calif. Phydith was 80 years old and born on Jan. 10, 1940 in Edisto Island, S.C. The Brown family moved to New York where Phydith graduated from high school in 1959.
Phydith was a patriotic man who answered the call to duty with the U.S. Army right out of high school.
Phydith was an athlete in his youth and had a competitive boxing career. Phydith was also a very talented musician, writing music and playing multiple instruments.
Phydith held a long, technical career as a computer programmer and analyst for the county administration for Orange County, Calif.
Phydith retired to Ridgecrest where he lived for the past 20 years. He is survived by his brother-in-Christ, William Von Clifton, who held a Celebration of Life memorial service for him on Sept. 16, 2020 in Tehachapi, Calif.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, interment will be held at a later date at Mount Comfort Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.