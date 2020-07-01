Ralph McDevitt, Aug. 25, 1941 - June 25, 2020

Ralph McDevitt, 78, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home with loving family by his side. He was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Springfield, Mass., to Frederick and Nancy McDevitt.
A truly wonderful man, Ralph was outgoing, had a good sense of humor, loved people, and deeply loved the Lord. Having been blessed with the beautiful heart of a Pastor, he devoted his life to serving the Lord and spreading the good word. He was both a Pastor and an evangelist, having traveled all over the world to share the gospel with others. He brought a lot of people to the Lord by helping plant spiritual seeds within their hearts.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara McDevitt; daughters, Shawna Burghart and Adrienne Sutton; son, Adam McDevitt; granddaughters, Courtney Burghart, Jessica Weber, and Madison Sutton; grandson, Zane Sutton; and great-grandson, Alex Weber.
In honor of his service to his country in the United States Army, Ralph will be privately laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif. Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s name to the Family Life Pregnancy Center of Tehachapi, 112 S. Curry St., Tehachapi, Calif. 93561. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Home in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
