Randy was born in Mojave, Calif., Jan. 23, 1957, to parents Loretta Mott and Paul Flanagan, and passed away Jan. 2, 2021, in Tehachapi, Calif.
Randy lived in Tehachapi most of his life with small stints in Nevada and Tennessee. He grew up in Tehachapi and attended local schools and was in the Class of 1976 at Tehachapi High School. He was part of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed talking with his friends and hanging out in town.
Randy is predeceased by his parents, Loretta Mott, Paul Flanagan and Andy Greene; brother, Sam Flanagan; and sister, Carmen Peebles.
Survivors include his brother, Monty Greene (Jill) of Spring, Texas; nieces, Brandy Kendrick (Eric) of Tehachapi, Calif., Melanie Amador (John) of Spring, Texas, and Nephew, Kyle Greene (Kristen) of Willis, Texas; and many friends in Tehachapi.
No services are scheduled at this time. The family would like to thank Stefanie Parks, Heather Kelley, and friends on site for starting CPR in an attempt to save his life. Also, thanking the Kern County Fire Department Station 12 and Hall Ambulance for their assistance as well. You are all truly angels sent from Heaven, and we appreciate your efforts so much.
