Randy Roe, June 18, 1960 - Sept. 3, 2020

Randy Roe, 60, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Sept. 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 18, 1960 in Denver, Colo.
Randy worked at Edwards Air Force Base for 35 years. The first 10 years of his career were spent as a groundskeeper and the last 25 years were in facilities maintenance of the large hangar. He retired in 2015.
An incredibly generous and charitable man, Randy was a career volunteer. He volunteered for 20 years with the Citizen Service Unit of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and was also a military liaison for Edwards Air Force Base and an American Red Cross volunteer who was proudly qualified to assist with shelter.
Randy is survived by his mother, Irene Murphy and her husband, Richard Murphy; girlfriend of 22 years, Laura Barker; sisters, Kathryn Specht and Teresa Bell; and niece, Veronika Specht.
A Celebration of Life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s name to the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, California. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
