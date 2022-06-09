Raymond C. Dull, March 30, 1945 — June 4, 2022

Raymond C. Dull, 77, passed away June 4, 2022 in Bakersfield, Calif., with his wife of 49 years, Patricia, at his side.
Raymond, known to most as Ray, was born to Clifton and Wilma Dull on March 30, 1945, in Ft Wayne, Ind. The family moved to the Bay Area where Ray would meet his wife Pat, at work, at MicroSight in Belmont, Calif. They were married on Sept. 3, 1972, in Mojave, Calif. They returned to the Bay Area to start their family and then moved to the Tehachapi area to raise their children and be closer to Pat's family.
Ray was active in the Knights of Columbus and as he got older was active with Project Linus making quilts for children. He enjoyed spending time at his sewing machine creating quilts to be enjoyed.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Wilma Dull, and his siblings, Mary, Jerry and Clifton Dull Jr.
Ray is survived by his wife, Patricia Dull, and their children and grandchildren; daughter, Constance Ward, and husband Ed; son, Matthew Dull, his wife, Sara, and daughter, Cynthia Thompson.
Ray was well-loved by those who knew him and will be remembered as a kind and generous man. Donations in his honor may be made to Project Linus, Kern County Chapter in Bakersfield, Calif.
Services will be held Friday, June 10 at 1 p.m., at St. Malachy's Church in Tehachapi, Calif.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
