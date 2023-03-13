Raymond Heit, July 29, 1920 - March 6, 2023

Raymond Heit passed away on March 6, 2023, at the age of 102. He was a resident of Bear Valley for 50 years. Raymond was the devoted husband of Shirley, a father to Patricia Jaeger, grandfather to Jeffrey, and great-grandfather to Beau, Pryce and Reeve.
He lived a long and fulfilling life of creativity, passion, caring and love. He was a champion model airplane builder, played golf till he was 95, and was an avid reader of history. In his younger days he built and sailed boats and snow skied. We will miss him so much!!!
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
