Raymond Wayne Smith, July 31, 1934 – July 25, 2020

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Raymond Wayne Smith “met his maker” at age 85. Ray is survived by his loving wife Gale (Sindorf) Smith, married for 47 years (Aug. 11 would have been their 48th anniversary). He also leaves his children, Brenda (Bruce) Lisiecki, Douglas Smith, Timothy (Donna) Smith, Robin (Douglas) Schooling, and grandchildren Sarah Lisiecki, Elliot Lisiecki, Phillip Lisiecki, Lucas Lisiecki, Bradley Smith, Brian Smith, Rebecca Smith, Samantha Rae Badke and Meg Veilleux. As well as six great-grandchildren, cousins, and his dear Aunt Glorine Strickler who raised him after he became an orphan, along with Uncle Dwight, who has since passed.
Born and raised in Galion, Ohio, he relocated to Wisconsin in 1959, and then onto Texas before settling in Tehachapi, Calif., in 1987 where he spent the rest of his days enjoying the California sun. Ray started his career in real estate in the mid 1960s, including starting his own business, Relocation Realty in Tehachapi. Here he met the Holbrook family, where Simon and Hannah would become his good friends. He was also close with caring neighbors Nick and Kayla Booker. He was a huge Packers fan despite living in California.
He was an avid gardener all his life and loved dogs; one of his dogs, Missy, lived more than 20 years. He always enjoyed any water sports, swimming, boating and fishing, which is probably why he joined the Navy and then later the Naval Reserve. Over his life, he was an active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, the Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite and the Shriners.
Ray loved spending time with family and friends, and his home was always welcoming. Ray and Gale were avid leisure seekers and loved their RV, including winters in Palm Springs. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. All who knew him will never forget his wide smile and contagious laughter.
There will no service due to COVID-19. A small service with immediate family will be held in Wisconsin. For donations, visit https://www.uclahealth.org/Giving/tributes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.