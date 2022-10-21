Rebecca Chris McCormick, 1949-2022

Chris got to see her Savior face-to-face Aug. 19, 2022 as her earthly body succumbed to the sometimes cruel reality of this fallen world. The last year has been a slow goodbye for her family as her mind held her captive, sometimes allowing her to escape long enough to tell others exactly what they needed to hear from her. We hoped for a miracle this side of Heaven, but a miracle did indeed happen as she took her last breath with her beloved husband by her side.
Chris was born Feb. 6, 1949 to Clyde Albert “Buster” (d:1995) and Rebecca “Jerry” Goetting in Bakersfield, Calif. She grew up in Tehachapi attending Tehachapi schools (class of 1967).
She was a woman of tremendous faith. She was immensely shy, but not about Jesus. She shared her faith boldly and was a faithful prayer warrior. Family and friends always appreciated knowing that she was praying for them. She was a great example of a godly woman to many.
Her laugh, her hugs and that look on her face when she was embarrassed (usually at the hand of her youngest sister) is missed.
There is much grieving as we wanted much more time with her, but there is also joy and relief. It’s OK to hold all of those things at once. Prayers are appreciated especially for those closest to her, including her husband, mother, kids, grandkids and her sisters who so faithfully drove down to see her frequently to try to help in her healing.
Chris leaves behind her husband Leo, who is a truly devoted life partner and cared so well for her; her mother; son Joel (Malia) McCormick of Tehachapi, and their children (sons Aidan and Kiernan and daughters Omree & Brinlee); daughter Amie Beth McCormick of Bakersfield; four younger sisters (and spouses), Beth (Wayne) Bush of Clovis, Ginger (Larry) Thatcher of Onyx, Lenora (Jerry) Young of Fresno, and Alberta (John) Nelson of Fresno; many more family and friends.
Her favorite verse was Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” We rest in that hope.
