Rebecca Sue Warner (Delzer), 1959-2021

Rebecca Sue Warner (Delzer), 61, originally from Tehachapl, Calif., and lived in Reno, Nev., passed away on Oct. 8, 2021 in Los Barilles, Mexico while looking for a location to retire.
Becky was born on Dec. 29, 1959 in Ventura, Calif,, the daughter of Phyllis Robinson. She graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1978. Becky lived in Tehachapi until 1994 when Becky and her family moved to Reno, Nev.
Becky is survived by Scott Warner, her husband of 41 years. They were married on Sept. 27, 1980. Becky was also survived by her daughter, Leah Sunshine Warner, peacefully reunited with her brother Vincent and survived by brother Shawn Robinson, also of Reno.
Becky also was a proud godmother to Erica Woods and Chelsi Harris. Chelsi is the mother to three boys, Parker, Danny and Preston whom she cared for very deeply and enjoyed every minute spent with them. They brought much joy to her life.
Becky lived a full life. She earned an associate's degree as an athletic trainer at Bakersfield College, worked as a gymnastics coach for children, worked at Mikes gym in Tehachapi as a trainer and loved to spend weekends and vacations jet skiing and camping with family and friends. Becky loved the beach and the water, and always had a pool in the backyard.
She always had a big smile on her face and a big hug for all. A sign a very good friend gave her many years ago summed up her attitude for life; it read: “Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and proclaiming, “Wow, what a ride.” It was one hell of a ride together! We lived life to its fullest with no regrets.
Becky made friends with everyone along her journey, no person was too good or too bad to be her friend as long as they had a good heart.
Scott and Leah would like to invite all our friends to a Celebration of Life on Saturday May 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Coachs #2 at 4050 S. McCarran Blvd., Reno, Nev., 89502. Our very good friends, Becky’s favorite band,Royal Bliss from Salt Lake City, will be playing in Becky’s honor at Coachs #2 at 8 p.m.
Becky would like for everyone to celebrate life with her one more time. In lieu of flowers the family is setting up a trust for Parker, Danny and Preston. Becky always promised to be at their graduations and we feel this is one way she can be there in spirit. Donations can be made to Greater Nevada Federal Credit Union, Becky's trust fund. The Routing #321280143, Account number 886510710.
