Reford Joseph Clagg, was born on March 22, 1938, and died on June 27, 2022.
He was preceded by his wife Marcia Clagg, son Greg Clagg and grandson Jacob Franks.
He leaves behind his daughters Rhonda Murphy and Lisa Clagg, son Gary Clagg, 10 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Reford J. Clagg was a man who embodied the meaning of the American dream. There was little this man did not do, from owning businesses in fencing, roofing and pool building to being a professional boxer, rancher and a member of the United States Navy. But, more importantly, he was the life source of his family, a husband, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Born in Phoenix, Ariz., as the youngest of his siblings, he came from meager beginnings in a dirt floor home. As a kid he picked cotton in the fields and used the money to help his family as well as pay for himself to see a 5-cent film at the local theater. Reford was a smiling radiant social butterfly, beloved by all who had the blessing to call him friend. Whether it was his daily scheduled phone calls, his truck rides down to his neighbors to help out or his weekly lunches with his pals, Reford always made time for the people he loved.
My grandpa was the greatest grandpa a man could ask for and I'll forever carry with me the lessons and experiences he shared with me.
A world without Reford Clagg is foreign and colder, but his memory alone in the hearts and minds of all who loved him are enough to warm up our world again. (written by his great-grandson Zachery)
Grandpa was a man of God. He prayed every day and couldn't wait to be in heaven.
THANK YOU Most wonderful loving, humble, generous, kind, best Dad, grandpa and friend.
We love you with all of our heart.
We are forever Grateful, Proud, Honored and Blessed to have You as our Father. Until we meet again.
Until we meet again. Legends never die.
Memorial is at Greenlawn Northeast, 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2 pm.
Flowers can be sent to Greenlawn, 3700 River Blvd.
