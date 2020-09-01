Rhina S. Nichols

Rhina Nichols, a longtime resident of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away of natural causes on Aug. 15, 2020.
A loving mother and homemaker, she also worked in the property management field. She was a gifted painter and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed baseball, crafting and writing stories. In recent years, Ms. Nichols was active in local senior groups. She will be remembered for her strength, creativity and her sense of humor.
Ms. Nichols is survived by three of her four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Respecting her wishes, her ashes will be scattered at a location dear to her heart in the near future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.