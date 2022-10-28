Rhonda Trott (Dees), 1972-2022

Rhonda Trott (Dees), 49, passed away Saturday, Oct, 22, 2022. Rhonda was a proud mother to Dylan Trott, the love of Raymond Hanley’s life, and stepmother to Ben and Sam Hanley.
Born to Bud and Janet Dees on Nov. 19, 1972, Rhonda grew up in Tehachapi, Calif., with siblings Guy, Matt and Janelle. She graduated a Warrior class of '91.
Rhonda was known professionally for her hard work, dedication, meticulous organization, holiday office décor (especially her yearlong Christmas tree decorated for every occasion), and her ability to bring joy and light to everyone and every day.
By friends and family Rhonda is remembered for her deep love and devotion to all who were in her circle. Come hell or high-water, she was there for every event and special moment that she could be. When she couldn’t be present, she was there in spirit sending prayers and well wishes and saving every picture that she could get her hands on. While Rhonda loved a good hike, a frozen soda and a good country song, nothing made her happier than being with the ones she loved.
The pain of losing such a light in the world feels unbearable, but she was a faithful believer and follower of Jesus Christ and comfort should be found knowing that she is no longer held down by the chains and strongholds of this Earth and gets to live freely as her best self.
