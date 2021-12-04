Ricardo Anthony Avila, April 1, 1961 – Nov. 26, 2021

Ricardo was born on April 1, 1961, in Pomona, Calif., to Rudy and Teresa Avila. He was one of seven children. Ricardo graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1979.
Ricardo met the love of his life, Sylvia, in August of 1990, they married June 1, 1991, and raised three children; Anthony, Ryan and Danielle. He also had three grandchildren, Tessa, Emmitt and Levi and he loved them with all his heart. Ricardo was all about his family. He had a great sense of humor and always made everyone laugh. If you knew him, you would probably receive a funny text, meme or video. He always had a positive attitude and was a genuinely kind person. Ricardo accepted Christ as his personal savior in 1990 and served the Lord till the day he died.
Ricardo worked for the post office for many years and then went to work for Enron / GE Wind, where he enjoyed being an inspector for the wind turbines. He loved his job, and he was able to travel around the world to places like Germany, Amsterdam, Paris and Greece. He retired in 2007.
Ricardo loved his Saturdays, watching Notre Dame football; Sundays, going to church and catching the Dallas Cowboys game; and the yearlong season of Dodger baseball. Ricardo loved coaching his sons in football and baseball and enjoyed being on the sidelines doing the chain gang during high school football games. He loved his fantasy football and baseball games where he made many friends and made sure it was known when he won.
Being active and traveling was a huge part of Ricardo's life. He would go to the gym every day with his son to work out and play basketball. Ricardo loved going to the beach with his wife and children and loved camping at Pismo Coast Village, occasionally staying at oceanfront hotels. He also loved fishing with his brother Mike.
Ricardo was preceeded in death by his parents, Rudy and Teresa Avila, and brother, Rudy Avila Jr. To mourn his passing, Ricardo leaves behind wife, Sylvia; three children, Anthony (Stephanie), Ryan (Dana), and Danielle (Francisco); grandchildren, Tessa, Emmitt and Levi; brothers and sisters, Manual (Tracy), Michael (Rita), Roxanne (Danny), Tonia, and Michelle (Paul). Also, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, niece and church friends, far too many to mention.
Funeral services will be on Dec. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. Family requests family and close friends only. We request if you would like to attend, please contact Ryan Avila at 661-304-2168.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
