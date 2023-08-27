Richard Byron Streid, 1938-2023

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Richard Byron Streid. However, it is with great joy knowing that he went to be with our Lord and Savior on Aug. 14, 2023, at the age of 85, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Connie, of almost 64 years; children: son, Mark/Angie; daughter, Susan/Mark, daughter, Alison/David, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He will be forever remembered as an amazing father/grandfather/great-grandfather who lived a life devoted to the Lord, ensuring his entire family knew Jesus Christ and how one day we will all be together again. He was an incredible man who touched so many lives as a devoted associate professor at California State University Northridge for more than 30 years. You will be deeply missed, always loved, but never forgotten.
Born Jan. 30, 1938 — Went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 14, 2023.
A celebration of life ceremony will be on Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at Country Oaks Baptist Church in Tehachapi, Calif. A lunch reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, and if you wish to make a donation, please give to Richard’s favorite ministry, Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry, at foi.org.
