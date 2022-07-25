On the morning of July 13, 2022, God called Richard Fleming Page, 86, to come home and he was awarded a Golden ticket to Heaven. He was at peace. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Eriko; his two sons — Robert (Bob) and his wife Jeanette, Richard (Scott) and his wife Charlotte; and his five grandchildren, Ryan, Ysabel (Sweet), Gabriel-Matthew, Yelena (Ellie), and Andrew-Grace.
Richard Fleming Page — husband, father and grandfather — was born on Oct. 18, 1935 in El Paso, Texas to Hazel Littleton and Fleming Andrew Page. After graduating from Austin High School in El Paso, Texas, he joined the U.S. Navy, of which he proudly served three years. He eventually moved so he could take a job as an engineer (among other titles) and work at the Naval Weapons Center in Ridgecrest, Calif. He would end up meeting his wife, Eriko, while on travel. He worked on various projects including the Sidewinder missile project, of which he won many honors and prestigious awards. He retired after 27 years working for the Naval Weapons Center in Ridgecrest, Calif., where he and his wife, Eriko, moved to Stallion Springs in Tehachapi, Calif. It was here where he was very much involved with his second family at Country Oaks Baptist Church in Tehachapi, Calif.
He had a smile and a sense of humor that is memorable. He loved God, his family and country and would do anything for his family or friends and would help anytime he could. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will have a celebration of life on July 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Country Oaks Baptist Church at 20915 Schout Road in Tehachapi, Calif., 93561.
