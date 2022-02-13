Richard Highland (Dick), an 86-year-old resident of Heyburn, Idaho, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in his home. Richard was born March 6, 1935 in Van Nuys, Calif., to Richard and Doris Highland.
Richard grew up in the Mojave Desert speaking often of roaming the desert with his Boy Scout buddies and neighbors. He attended Mojave grade school. The family relocated to Lebec, Calif., and Richard attended Bakersfield High School in Bakersfield, Calif. He worked for Vincent Sporting Goods as a certified gunsmith/locksmith in Bakersfield, Calif.
Richard married Bobby Buhn in June of 1963. They celebrated 58 years of marriage last June. Richard and Bobby had five sons. They relocated the family to Nevada in 1970 where Richard became employed for 27 years with Carlin Gold in Carlin, Nev. Retiring in 1997, he spent all of his free time with family, friends, camping, hunting and fishing. After retiring, he and Bobby moved to Scottsburg, Ore., near the Umpqua River.
Richard and Bobby are extremely proud of their five sons and two grandsons for their military service.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Virginia Burton. He is survived by his wife, Bobby, of 58 years, his sister Mary Miller, and five sons Rickey (Chris), Randy (Donna), Loren (Barb), Tracy (Tina), and Rich (Mandy). Richard and Bobby have four grandsons, eight granddaughters many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed and cherished by many.
At the request of the family, private services will be held at a later date. Service arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho.
