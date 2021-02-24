Richard Kirk Davis, 1952-2021

Richard Kirk Davis, beloved husband, stepfather and grandfather (Pops), son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Feb.13, 2021, at his home in Deer Park, Wash., after a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Paula; stepdaughter, Veronica and grandson, Alexander, both of Spokane, Wash.; one sister, Diane (David) Scott, of Snowflake, Ariz.; one brother, Tim (BJ), of Reno, Nev.; eight nieces and nephews and numerous other extended family members.
Rick was born June 5, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Penn., the second child born to Richard and Ila Mae Davis, who created a loving home where he enjoyed a happy childhood. At the age of 9, he moved with his family to La Puente, Calif. After a year they moved to Tehachapi, Calif, where Rick completed his remaining school years and graduated from Tehachapi High School. He loved Tehachapi, it was always "home" to him, and where he made many lifelong friends and so many special memories.
After high school he attended Bakersfield College and was employed at Mercy Hospital where he acquired skills in Central Supply which served him well in securing future employment.
He married Paula Hillyard in 1984 at Zephyr Cove, Nev., although they lived in Castro Valley, Calif. After 10 years, they returned to Sparks, Nev., and eventually settled in Deer Park, Wash., in 1997. Rick retired from Deaconess Medical Center after 14 years as Lead Tech of the Central Service Department. He enjoyed his sterile processing work and made even more lifelong friends.
At the time of his passing, Rick was enjoying retirement with Paula. He was a real "people person," interested in others, a great listener and storyteller, and was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
