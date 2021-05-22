Richard Thomas Kemmerer, April 21, 2021

Richard Thomas Kemmerer passed away on April 21, 2021 at 80 years old. At the time of his passing, Richard was home with his family by his side.
Richard served in the Navy and worked in aviation as a supervisor for several companies. He was able to retire at a young age, which allowed him and his wife of 55 years to travel. Richard's two favorite activities were playing bridge and golfing.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Walter Kemmerer and Thelma Elizabeth Hunt-Kemmerer, his sister Barbie Smith and granddaughter Brittany Sosebee. He is survived by his wife, Carol Kemmerer, whom he married March 5, 1966, his sister Virginia Haydt, three daughters: Shelly Ball, Shari Baron and Julie Buchanan, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Richard was laid to rest May 4, 2021 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery with Navy honors and close family to witness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bristol Hospice, which took loving care of our Richard. Here is the direct website bristolhospicefoundationca.org.
Wood Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.