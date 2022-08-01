Robert Allan Small, Sept. 10, 1942 – May 20, 2022

Robert "Bob" Allan Small passed away at age 79 in Tehachapi, Calif., on May 20, 2022. He passed away in his home quietly after suffering several strokes over many decades.
Bob was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Compton, Calif., to Allan Ward Small (father) and Winifred Lynette Hartley (mother). He grew up with his older brother, Gary Ward Small. The family moved to Tehachapi when Bob was 8 years old. Bob had many fond memories of growing up in Tehachapi and working at his father's store, Tehachapi Lumber Company. He graduated in 1960 from Tehachapi High School. He went to college at San Jose State University, studying the tool and die trade. He was then drafted to serve in the United States Army, 1966-1968, and was deployed to Vietnam.
Before leaving for the war, Bob married Joyce Elane Lewton (deceased) after a long pursuit of her hand that started in high school. The two of them married at the Church of Christ in Tehachapi. They stayed in touch by sending tape recordings and letters back and forth during Bob's deployment. When Bob returned from the service, they had their first son, Scott Allan Small (survivor) followed two years later by their daughter, Jennifer Jane Small (survivor). Bob continued to work within the family business.
Bob married his second wife, Eunice Ferguson, in June of 1993. They spent their time together in Tehachapi. Eunice passed in April 2015.
Bob will be missed by his two children and three grandchildren, Laura, Benjamin and William. He will also be missed by his many friends who he dearly loved going to Friday breakfast with. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Bob’s caregivers and close friends who spent time with him.
The Funeral service will be held graveside at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Eastside on Sept. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
