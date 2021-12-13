Robert Henderson, 1925-2021

Beloved husband, father and decorated WWII veteran.
Oct. 20, 1925 - Dec. 5, 2021
Robert Henderson passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2021, in Tehachapi, Calif., at the age of 96. He will be fondly remembered by his friends, family and the many brothers and sisters in arms who gathered just over a year ago on his 95th birthday to honor him for his service as a World War II veteran with the U.S. Navy.
Bob was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Santa Monica, Calif., to Jessie and Harry Henderson. He became a big brother to sister Kathryn three years later. “Bob” lived a long and fulfilling life, enjoying the simple things such as long, leisurely drives and a good meal at a favorite restaurant with his bride of three years, Bernice. He also enjoyed visiting with his children, by his first wife of 69 years, Milena “Millie” Bily: Sue Henderson, John Henderson and Roberta Jackson. Bob and Millie met in the 7th grade and later found each other again, while both serving in the Navy during WWII.
Bob followed in his father’s footsteps, joining Southern California Edison in the early 1950’s, as a “grunt” or “groundman.” Over his 33-year-long career with SCE, he rose in position from lineman, to supervisor, to estimator, to establishing the first school for Edison’s new young pole climbers. In the late 1970s, he was instrumental in the development of the “new” windmill project in Tehachapi, spending many long hours on the dirt roads in the hills overlooking the surrounding area, planning and troubleshooting.
In 1983, at age 58, he retired from SCE and at 96 years old was fond of saying that he “had been retired longer than he had worked.” A highlight of his retirement was an Honor Flight Kern County trip to Washington, D.C., with daughter Roberta in May 2015 to visit WWII memorials. Although he flew in seaplanes as an ordinance man during his stint in the Navy, the Honor Flight was his first and only flight in a commercial jet.
Beloved by many, Bob will be deeply missed. Recently, he was able to celebrate his third anniversary with his wife, Bernice Winkler Henderson. Bob recognized the gifts he had received in life, in a toast to the second love of his life. The two demonstrated the depth of their feelings for each other by embracing their past lives, as they shared the latter part of their lives together.
While he was still able to drive, Bob and Bernice would visit both of their previous spouses’ grave sites, on birthdays and other holidays, leaving flowers in honor of their lives together. Bob lived in the Lake Isabella area in the late 1990s and moved to Tehachapi, where he met Bernice, after losing his first wife, Millie in 2014.
In addition to his three children, Bob is survived by his nephew and namesake, Robert “Bob” Forsythe (Cindy), two sons-in-law, Ron Wickershiem and Randall Jackson, granddaughter Kathryn Mitchell (Ryan), Carl Easterday (Lisa Diamond) and three great-grand children, Jacklyn, Vaughn and Zachary. Bernice’s children Terry Tincher, Christine Tincher, Jackie Meyers, Julie Siragusa and their families enriched the last several years of Bob’s life.
Services were held on Monday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Lake Isabella Funeral Home, 5108 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, CA 93240.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Honor Flight Kern County at honorflightkerncounty.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.