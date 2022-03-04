Robert L. Pettitt, Oct. 22, 1935 – Jan. 10, 2022

Robert L. (Bob) Pettitt was born on Oct. 22, 1935, in Hannibal, Mo., to Virgil and Katherine Pettitt. Due to his father’s work, Bob’s family moved several times during his youth. Upon graduation from high school in Laytonville, Calif., Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Four years later, he married his first wife and moved to Westminster, Calif.
Bob became a painting contractor and was very successful in his career, from 1958-2003. In addition, he also became a building contractor, building and/or remodeling every home his family lived in.
In November 1965, Bob, who at that time was the father of five children, met his soon-to-be lifetime wife, Linda Walker, on a blind date. Two weeks later they decided to marry and did so on Aug. 6, 1966. One year later, Bob and Linda’s daughter joined their family, as their sixth child.
Bob loved taking his family on motorhome trips during the summer, traveling extensively throughout the U.S. and parts of Canada. They kept a large map in their RV, denoting every U.S. state they visited.
Bob really enjoyed sports, including coaching his sons’ baseball teams. He became the president and manager of the Lakewood Village Little League, when his family lived in Long Beach, Calif.
In 1979, the Pettitt Family moved to Bear Valley Springs, Calif. As an accomplished, single-digit handicap golfer, Bob was the Bear Valley Springs Club Champion in 1992. In total, he scored 3 holes-in-one throughout the years.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
