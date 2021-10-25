Robert L. Thompson, Dec. 4, 1950 - Oct. 1, 2021

Robert L. Thompson, age 70, died in Tehachapi, Calif., on Oct. 1, 2021. Bobby was born in Lancaster, Calif., on Dec. 4, 1950, to Donald L. and Mary L. Thompson.
He attended Antelope Valley College and worked at Edwards AFB in Photo Optics. He was a proud Marine, serving his country in the Vietnam War. His passion was music and art and was a master at carving wood. He carved a cane for gospel singer Andre Crouch.
He is survived by his twin sister, Shirley Austin (Ron) of Tehachapi; brother, Terry L. Thompson of Las Vegas; sister, Lorinda Carnes of Londonderry, New Hampshire. He is also survived by five special nieces, many loved great and great-great nieces and nephews, and special friend, “Bear” dog.
Interment will be at Bakersfield National Cemetery on Oct. 15 at 9:15 a.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
