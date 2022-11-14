Robert O. Stone, Aug. 6, 1931 – Nov. 7, 2022

Robert O. Stone was born on Aug. 6, 1931, in Hagerman, Texas. He passed away, surrounded by his wife and family, on Nov. 7, 2022, in Bakersfield, Calif., at the age of 91 years.
Bob moved to Fresno, Calif. at the age of 17. He married Corinne Stone on June 8, 1974, and they enjoyed 48 years together. Their life was full, raising Corinne’s two sons, Mark, and Sean, and traveling throughout the U.S. and the world. Bob and Corinne have also been active in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tehachapi, with Bob serving for many years on the Church Council. Bob was also a veteran of both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army.
Bob worked a variety of jobs as a young man: e.g., bakery, chicken-cage hauler, oil field worker, and surveyor. He eventually settled into working for the California Correctional system, spending thirty-plus years, most of those at CCI, Tehachapi. He especially loved serving as the Rangemaster.
Bob is survived by his wife, Corinne; brother, George, children, Mark, Sean, Aprile, and Steve; and many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, David, and son, Robert Jr.
Services will be on Nov. 28, 2022, at noon at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 329 S. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA. Committal with military honors will immediately follow at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Memorial gifts can be given in Bob’s name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
