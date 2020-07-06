Robert R. Cesena Jr., Dec. 7, 1934 - June 27, 2020

Robert (Bob) Cesena passed away June 27, 2020. He fought a hard battle with esophageal and gastric cancer for over a year.
He was born in Santa Paula to parents Robert and Esther Cesena. He lived in Burbank for a few years before moving to Newhall where he attended Newhall Elementary and graduated from Hart High School. There he met his wife Mary Boyle. They had three children, Debra I. Fetter of Acampo, Calif., Charles L. Cesena of Los Osos, Calif., and Judy A. Schneider, of Tehachapi.
Raising his children, sports played a big part. He never missed a game or a wrestling match. He was his son's coach in several sports. Even taking his Pop Warner football team to Hawaii to play in the Hula Bowl. As his grandsons came along, he again enjoyed every game, even sitting in the rain.
Before moving to Tehachapi, Bob was a sheet metal journeyman for 26 years. After moving here, he worked at California Correctional Institution for a short time, then went to work for the Tehachapi Unified School District for 26 years. Most of that time he was at Golden Hills Elementary where he saw his grandsons (the Schneider boys) every day. He really loved working there. Years later, he enjoyed meeting some of the kids as adults, meeting their wives and children.
Bob was a kind, quiet man with a great sense of humor and quick come back. He loved his family, his Country Oaks Baptist family and NASCAR. He looked forward each month to "Fun Night" with friends, food and table games.
He is survived by his wife Mary, his children, six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Jason Allen of Santa Monica; Jared Allen, (Kathleen) and son Brennen of Mennifee; Jaime Salazar, (Enrique) and daughter Paisley of Acampo; Luke Schneider (Lisa) of San Clemente; Matt Schneider (Ellie) and children, Kali, David, Jaclynn, Daniel, Josiah, and Audrey of Tehachapi; Josh Schneider (Greta) and children Gracie, Madilyn, Ella, Owen, Chloe, Peyton, Tobias and Nolan of Tehachapi. He is survived also by his sister Lorraine Turco and brother Bill Cesena both of Palmdale along with numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service on July 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Country Oaks Baptist Church.
