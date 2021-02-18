Roger Joseph Fiala, Aug. 14, 1938 – Jan. 31, 2021

Roger Joseph Fiala went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 31, 2021, in Tehachapi, Calif., after a long-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Aug. 14, 1938, and was the third son of Joseph Alfred Fiala and Minnie Urban Fiala.
He is predeceased by his parents; second wife, Brenda Bones Fiala; and older brothers, DeWayne LaVern Fiala and Walter Urban Fiala. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Holk Fiala; five children, Louise and her husband, Mike Mueller, Mark Fiala and his wife Joan, John Bones and his wife Lisa, Brenda and her husband, Dean Smethurst, and Marleen and her husband, Paul Smethurst; eight grandchildren, Melissa Mueller, Laura and her husband Zach Umfress, Kyle Fiala, Adam Fiala, Johnny Bones, Anna Bones, Amanda Smethurst, and Madison Smethurst; and one great-granddaughter, Annalise Rose Umfress. He also leaves behind honorary “adopted” son Joey Ramirez and his wife, Claudia, and family as well as many nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.
Roger was a dedicated Los Angeles City firefighter for 43 years. He worked his way from firefighter to fire captain and he loved his job. He always said he “never regretted becoming a fireman.” He was instrumental in inventing the FlowMix wet water proportioner used in firefighting and held both a European and a United States patent. Roger was gifted with a creative mind and he loved to tinker around in his shop and make items out of wood and metal. He could fix whatever needed to be fixed, often making the item better than it was originally.
In his retirement, he and his wife Cindy enjoyed traveling, often without any real destination in mind, just traveling the back roads and taking in the scenery or whatever else they came across. He marveled at the blessing of his blended family and delighted in spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them things like how to drive a tractor. Roger was a loving, caring, generous man who was admired and respected by all who met him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, yet we rejoice in knowing he is in a better place and we will meet again. Until then, “Bye for now” as Roger would say.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Doctor Tiffany Aline Hogan, Hoffman Hospice, Los Angeles City Firefighters (active and retired) as well as our loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s name to the Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firefighters Fund: P.O. Box 41903, Los Angeles, CA 90041.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. Grace Chapel: 44648 15th St. West, Lancaster, CA 93534.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
