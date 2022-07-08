Roger Quiroz Gallegos, Feb. 29, 1944 – May 11, 2022

Roger Quiroz Gallegos, age 78, died in Bakersfield, Calif., on May 11, 2022. He was born to Oscar and Delfrida Gallegos on Feb. 29, 1944, in Los Angeles, Calif., and was the oldest of four siblings, including his brother, Oscar “Kito” Gallegos, and his sisters, Carrie Kord and Adelle Figueroa.
He is survived by his wife, Delphina Gallegos; his three children, Michael Gallegos, Christine Vanderzee, and Gabriel Gallegos; and his grandchildren, Isabel Vanderzee, Griffin Gallegos, Rafael Vanderzee, Ethan Gallegos and Colin Gallegos.
Roger served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1964, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the Vietnam War. Following his military commitment, he then pursued a career in the aerospace industry for 38 years, where he worked on such significant projects as the Apollo Shuttle projects, the Stealth program, the ISS Space Station and other important programs.
In 1978 he moved to Tehachapi, Calif., with his family and was a longtime resident of the community. Roger was an avid reader, loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed traveling and playing video games with his children.
Memorial Services will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery on July 22, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.