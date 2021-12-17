Roman Gregory Weltin, Sept. 7, 1941 - Dec. 12, 2021

Roman Gregory Weltin, long time Tehachapi resident, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, after reaching the age of 80 years old. For years Roman fought various illnesses as he struggled to remain active in his families’ lives. Roman died peacefully, while hospitalized from complications with COPD, with his beloved wife, Laura, and daughter, Lynette, by his side.
Roman was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Conneaut, Ohio to Paul and Betty Weltin. Roman grew up and attended school in Fremont, Ohio. He graduated from Saint Joseph’s High School and received his bachelor of criminology from Tiffin University.
Roman joined the Marine Corps immediately after high school graduation. His basic training was at Parris Island, S.C. While serving for the 2nd Battalion 1st Marines, his tour of duty took him throughout the Pacific to Japan, Laos, Borneo, and the Philippines.
After returning from the Marine Corps in 1965, Roman met and married Susan Raifsnider and they had one daughter, Bridgette Ann. While in Ohio, Roman worked as a Ppolice officer, a Seneca County Court bailiff, and then as a security officer at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Fla.
The family moved to California in 1981, where Roman secured a position with the California Department of Corrections at Duel Vocational Institution at Tracy. While working there his services were requested and he was given leave to work on the security team for Pope John Paul II’s visit to Monterey, Calif. Roman was in the California National Guard Rifle and Pistol Team and competed at sharpshooter level.
Roman and the family moved to Tehachapi, Calif., in 1986 and it was here where Susan passed away. Roman was promoted to correctional sergeant at CCI Tehachapi. He retired from CCI with 19 years of service for the Department of Corrections. While working at CCI, Roman met his love, Laura, and they married on Oct. 8, 1993. After retirement they moved to Utah where they enjoyed fishing, hiking and visits from their combined families. Roman loved all his family and would often tell each of them, “I love you with all of my heart."
Of all of Roman’s accomplishments, he was most proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps and his love of and faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Betty Williams Weltin; sister, Ruth Ann Spoon; nephew, Brian Lauer, and first wife, Susan Louise Raifsnider. Roman is survived by his brother, Timothy and Kathy Weltin of Maumee, Ohio; wife of 28 years, Laura May Weltin; daughters, Bridgette Hoffman (Tom), Leslie Nelson (Curtis), Lori Woodard (Prentice), and Lynette Zahnow; as well as 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Wood Family Funeral Services on Dec. 27, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m., and a graveside service to be held at Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Eastside, at 11 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2021. Anyone wishing to send flowers can do so to Wood Family Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a veterans organization is encouraged.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Service practices social distancing, face coverings/masks are encouraged.
