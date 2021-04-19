Rose Marie Burrous, 1955-2021

Rose Marie Burrous born Sept. 10, 1955, passed away at her home on April 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband Robert Burrous of Tehachapi, Calif., and her daughter Connie Marie and husband Chris Woods and three grandsons, Andrew, Brandon and Russell of Corona, Calif. Also surviving are her parents Ina and John Barnes, four siblings, Ernie Edwards, Eddie Edwards, Bobbie (Henry) Kocurek, Tina Hickman and many nieces and nephews.
Her father, Cleo Edwards, preceded her in death.
