Rose Vaughn, 1926–2020

Rose Vaughn passed away peacefully at 94 years of age, on Dec. 18, 2020.
Rose Faykos was born to Michael John and Julia Marie (Jurik) Faykos on April 21, 1926 in DeFuniak Springs, Fla. There, she grew up on a farm with her nine siblings until she moved to Chicago, Ill., when she was 16, to live with her older sister Mary Zuziak and her husband, John. She graduated from Wells Community Academy High School in Chicago, Ill., in June 1945.
Rose was a very athletic person throughout her life. After high school, she learned to roller skate and ice skate. Later, while living in Ohio, she also enjoyed water skiing.
In 1960, Rose met and married the love of her life, Kenneth R. Vaughn on Oct. 14, 1960.
They settled in Quartz Hill in the late 60s through the early '80s. In those years, Rose learned to snow ski and played tennis at the A.V. Country Club.
In 1981, Rose and Ken built their retirement home in Bear Valley Springs and spent their days enjoying the beauty and amenities of the community. Additionally, Rose loved gardening and tended to an acre of beautiful flowers. She continued playing both tennis and golf at the local courts/course. Her tennis skills were written about in the Bear Valley Springs Tennis Notes in 1991.. .comments of her tournament play were, “the ever-steady, ever cunning Rose” and “the wily veteran Rose Vaughn.” She played a highly competitive doubles game into her 80s!
Rose was a lifelong lover of animals. She took in any animals that needed a home. Many people knew this and sometimes when they didn't want them, they would give them to her. At one point she had 18 cats and three dogs. A few times she rescued and even hand fed baby sparrows until they could fly.
Rose was a kind and generous person. She loved baking bread for her family and friends. She even baked bread for the people at the grocery store. She brightened all of our lives and graced us all by loving us. We will miss laughing with her and the fun adventures we had throughout the years. And we will cherish all our memories with her.
The family wishes to extend their huge gratitude to her two caregivers, Linda Cross and Sherri Cartee for their loving, warm care this last year.
In Loving Memory of a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend.
Rose is survived by: daughter, Karen Evanetich; granddaughter, Rebecca Schweitzer; grandson, Stephen Neighbours; son, Philip Vaughn; granddaughter, Nicole Butler; grandson, Ryan Vaughn; and three great-grandchildren, Juliene, Travis and Jaxon.
Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a Celebration of Life at a future date.
