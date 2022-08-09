Roxanne Ward, April 27, 1947 – Aug. 1, 2022

Roxanne Ward was born April 27, 1947, and passed Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Roxanne leaves behind her son, Jim; his daughter, Liliana; and daughter-in-law, of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Brandi; son-in-law, Robert, and their daughter, Madasyn of Bakersfield, Calif.; her best friend, Steve Lynn of Tehachapi, Calif., and of course all her other family members and friends.
Roxanne loved fast cars, flashy clothes and her dogs, Sassy and Teddy.
Roxanne was widowed by her husband, Bob Ward, whom she loved with her whole heart. Roxanne and Bob lived a full life together and made many memories which she loved to share.
Roxanne will be missed dearly by all she encountered both friends and family.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
