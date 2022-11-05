Royal Wade Mink of Tehachapi, Calif., was born March 27, 1935 and died Oct. 26, 2022. A chapel service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022 at Wood Family Funeral Service Chapel.
