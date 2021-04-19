Ruth Lucille (Conklin) Morris, Aug. 12, 1935 - April 9, 2021

Born Aug. 12, 1935, in Ledger, Conn., and left this world for her heavenly home on April 9, 2021.
As a child, her family lived in several states on the East Coast, before moving to El Centro, Calif., in 1951. She graduated from El Centro High School, where she met and married Al Morris. After their two sons were born, the family moved to San Diego, Calif., where she had her daughter. The family of five then moved to Orange, Calif.
While raising her family, the Morris home was always open to any person or child in need, to include fostering several special needs children.
Ruth worked with her husband at the Speech and Language Development Center for special needs children, specifically with the deaf. Using her sign language talents, she would interpret church services for the deaf and was always seeking to serve others.
Ruth enjoyed crochet, needlepoint, sewing, making doilies and hairpin lace. When the family moved to Tehachapi, Calif., in 1990, she was able to raise her chickens, geese, ducks and Thanksgiving turkeys. Also, helping her grandchild raise fair animals.
She is survived by her son, James; daughter, Bonnie; and their spouses, along with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Sam Conklin, and wife; and sister, Mary Penny and husband. Her son, Lewis, preceded her in death.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. at 321 W. F St., from 4 to 8 p.m. The Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at Mountain Bible Church from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wycliffe Bible Translators, 11221 John Wycliffe Blvd., Orlando, Fla., 32832.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
