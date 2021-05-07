Ruth Rosalyn Ruff, Aug. 18, 1921-May 2, 2021

Ruth Ruff, a longtime Tehachapi resident who retired to Burney, Calif., went to meet God on May 2, 2021. She was well and active until right before her death, having very few illnesses throughout her life. She was extremely proud that she continued to drive almost until the end, something very few 99-year-olds can brag about. She reminisced fondly the 40 years she lived in Tehachapi and the friends who kept in contact through the years.
Ruth was always very self-sufficient. She grew all her own vegetables and fruits and preserved enough to last throughout the year. Her flower gardens were her prize and the bread she made every week was loved by all.
Her husband, Frank Ruff Jr., a retired Tehachapi Unified School District teacher, preceded her by 15 years. Her daughter, Pamella (Ruff) Milhorn, was with her at the end. Besides Pam, Ruth is survived by Pam's husband, Richard Milhorn, her son, Frank Ruff III, and his wife, Linda. Her three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren are also deeply saddened by her passing. She will be missed.
She was reluctant to leave this earth, but happy at the idea of meeting God and seeing her loved ones who passed before her. She was very religious and comforted by the reward she so richly deserved.
A memorial service will be held in the coming months when her family and loved ones can be together.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.