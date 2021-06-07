Ruth Watson, May 6, 1933-May 28, 2021

Ruth Watson was born May 6, 1933 to Houston and Hattie Tiner in Lula, Okla., and passed away May 28, 2021 at home in Shafter, Calif. Ruth is survived by her husband of 27 years, Thomas Watson; her son Roger (Debbie) Longcrier and daughter Elaine Longcrier-Martin; stepsons Steve, Mark, Roy and David (Lisa) Watson; as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by brothers Perry (Loretta) Tiner and George (Phyllis) Tiner.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Dale Longcrier, brother Paul Tiner and sisters Joan Tiner and Patricia Tiner-Hosman.
Ruth was an ambassador for Jesus Christ and lived her life serving Him, she had a Godly influence on many people over her life time. She is dearly loved and while she will be greatly missed here on earth we can rejoice in the faith and hope of being reunited one day in Heaven with those who have received Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
Arrangements are being handled by Peters Funeral Homes - Wasco, https://www.petersfuneralhomes.com.
