Samuel Bruce Thompson, 1961-2022

Bruce, a true Tehachapi native, was born on July 29, 1961, and passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2022, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. He was the youngest of four children, born to Helen and Leroy Thompson. Bruce spent his entire life in this little valley. Growing up he was active in Cub Scouts, played youth sports, rode motorcycles and was a 1980 Tehachapi High graduate.
Bruce loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. When friends or family needed anything, he was right there to lend a helping hand. Those who had the pleasure of knowing him will tell you he had a truly kind and generous heart.
To mourn his passing, he leaves behind Paula (Strozier) his partner of more than 20 years, sister Debbie Longcrier (Roger) of Tehachapi, brothers Mike (Dana) of Bakersfield, Danny (Sharon) of Oklahoma. Also, numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and little ones who called him “Granddad.” Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Leroy Thompson.
A celebration of life will be held later this spring.
‘We will cherish your memory the rest of our days and you will live on in our hearts forever.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.