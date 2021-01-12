Sandra (Sandi) Eileen Dungan Coolbaugh, Nov. 10, 1946 - Dec. 1, 2020

Sandra Eileen Coolbaugh went to be with the Lord on Dec. 1, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Sandi was born in Stillwater, Okla., to Preston Bruce Dungan and Anna Lee (Wells) Dungan. She grew up in Tehachapi, Calif., and graduated from Tehachapi High Class of 1964. She married her loving husband of 54 years, David (Dave) Allen Coolbaugh, United States Air Force, and they raised their family in Elmira, N.Y.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by daughter, Mary Anne and sister, Denise Roberts.
Sandi is survived by her husband, Dave; children, Brenda Coolbaugh (Patrick Esposito), Bruce (Michelle Raducz) Coolbaugh and Sandra – SandiJo (Chawn) Champlin; sister, Allyson (Eric) Wallace; grandchildren, Justin (Sarah) O’Dell, Amanda O’Dell (Jake Decker), Conner Champlin, Lindsey (Matthew) Sturdivant, Logan (Mackenzie) Coolbaugh, Micah Raducz, Chayse Coolbaugh, Chance Coolbaugh and Chael Coolbaugh; great-grandchildren, Landyn Coolbaugh and Amelia O’Dell; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends and her loyal dog, AnniLu.
Sandi was a woman of faith who had a strong relationship with the Lord. She extended kindness and friendship to everyone who crossed her path. She took pride in her family and loved them dearly, making sure the nurses caring for her in her final days let them know. She enjoyed many hobbies such as crafting, cake decorating, flower arranging and recently began oil painting. Sandi was a wonderful cook, had a green thumb and embraced technology well ahead of most. She volunteered at the Chemung County Board of Elections and had a wonderful smile which she shared with everyone.
Interment at Woodlawn National Cemetery.
Guests paid respects Friday, Dec. 11 from 5 to 6 p.m. and adhered to COVID protocols at Bible Baptist Church, 105 Wygant Road, Horseheads, N.Y. Service directly followed at 6 p.m. and was done virtually by Pastor Alex Raducz via Facebook Live.
